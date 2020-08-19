The TDC can only clean 60% of South Walton beaches daily

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — Many residents and tourists visit Walton beaches every day, sometimes leaving more than just their footprints behind.

Only 60% of daily trash gets cleaned up by the South Walton Tourist Development Council. Trash cans are located at public beach accesses but not on private beach properties.

“We have got about 218 garbage stations that we pick up from. Last year we picked up over 500 tons of garbage,” said David Demerest the South Walton Director of Communications.

Although, trash collection is higher this year than years past.

“Owners that have refused to allow us to cross their beach, don’t want anybody on their beach,” said Demerest. “So in that, since they take responsibility for their own beach and sometimes unfortunately that makes the decision for their neighbors as well.”

That leaves 40% of South Walton beaches uncleaned by the TDC.

But for Kristen Hunter and her family, they have not noticed much trash on the beach they are visiting.

“We love just knowing it is cleaned and maintained and safe for everybody,” said Kristen Hunter who is visiting Santa Rosa beach with her family.

Demerest said it is important to clean after yourself and your own family, but also looking out for others, and marine life as well.

“Or if you just enjoy walking on the beach, I think it is more rewarding to pick up a piece of trash and throw it away safely than even picking up a seashell,” said Demerest.

Demerest said there is a beach ambassador program, if you are interested you can visit the Walton TDC website.