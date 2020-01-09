The Sweat Shack Is Back Open For Biz

As the rebuilding continues around the panhandle from Hurricane Michael we are slowly getting back to a resemblance of what some things looked like per-storm and that means keeping an eye on local businesses as they re-open.

In this weeks Open For Biz, sponsored by GED Lawyers Chris Marchand focuses on the sweat shack.

Prior to Hurricane Michael anyone wanting to participate in some of the exercise classes like,

The Bungee Class or Zumba would go to the Wellness and Fitness Center, but now The Sweat Shack and all the classes are located in the Gilbergs plaza shopping center on hwy 77.

Their old location was completely destroyed and like many other people the owners of the sweat shack had their lives turned upside down after Michael moved thru, but now they are back stronger and better than before.

Owner Megan Morse said, the community support has been overwhelming since they have been back open.

“we thought all of these people were going to be so frustrated and angry because we have not open but honestly everyone’s been very supportive and backing us up and saying we believe in you and this is exactly what the community needs that we wanted to be perfect when that opens and everything happens for a reason why it’s waiting so long now that we are open and everyone is so happy and excited and they want to be here all the time like i wanted them to”

If you want to check out The Sweat Shack they welcome all on Saturdays for a free boot camp style workout at 9:30 in the morning.

To find out more information about The Sweat Shack, including prices and times of classes just go to thesweatshack.com.

Is your business open following Hurricane Michael? Have a projected opening date after your renovations and cleanup? Fill out the form below to list your business “Open for Biz” here in the Panhandle. The service is FREE to all businesses!