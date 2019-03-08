The St. Joe Company and HomeCorp to Build Apartment Community in Watersound Video

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. - A new housing project is coming to South Walton.

The St. Joe company and HomeCorp announced a new housing development in Watersound. The St. Joe Company plans to build a 217 unit multi-family apartment complex by the entrance to the Watersound Origins community.

HomeCorp will serve as the construction and leasing manager for the project. Construction is expected to begin later in 2019 with apartment homes being available for lease in 2020. The three to four story building will offer a variety of apartment styles including some luxury apartments. The project has been in the works for several years now and St. Joe Company executives said there currently aren't many options in South Walton for multi family apartments.

"The apartments that do exist have very high occupancy levels so right out of the gate we felt there was an opportunity," said Asset Management Vice President Dan Velazquez.

The development will be the second joint venture between St. Joe and HomeCorp with the first being Pier Park Crossings, an apartment complex currently being built on Panama City Beach.