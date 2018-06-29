The Search for Judge Fensom's Replacement Video

Bay County, Fla. - We first told you earlier this month Circuit Judge James B. Fensom will be stepping down at the end of this year.

After 30 years of private legal practice, Judge Fensom was sworn in back in 2006 to cover Bay, Washington, Holmes, Jackson, Calhoun and Gulf counties.

Now, Gov. Rick Scott will choose his replacement. those who want to apply for the job can now do so by visiting the Florida Bar website or Governor Rick Scott's website.

The deadline for applications is July 25. Interviews are scheduled for August. a review committee will then send several qualified applicants to the Governor and he will choose a successor.