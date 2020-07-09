The return to class plans for Walton County School District

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB)– Walton County School District Superintendent Russell Hughes and his re-opening task force have announced their plans for the start of school.

Hughes and his task force want to re-open schools this august for kindergarten through 12th-grade while being safe and closing achievement gaps.

Brick and mortar schools will not look the same once campuses re-open. CDC guidelines and recommendations will be in place until further notice.

Jennifer Hawthorne said Hughes and his re-opening task force know parents and the community still have concerns, so there will be three educational options for learning in order to provide the best fit for students.

“It gives our parents three options for education. Where they can come to a traditional brick and mortar school, which we will reopen August 10,” Hawthorne said. “Or they have our Walton virtual school option. And then we have a new option, that we are rolling out this week and next, called innovative learning. Where they can still learn and be enrolled in their school but do so from home.”

Hughes said within the next week there will be more detailed information released for parents, teachers and students.

There will be three educational options and class offerings for the upcoming school year.

Once families decide the best fit for classes come august, there will be student intent forms due to Walton County School District by July 20.