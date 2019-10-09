The Red Bar set to reopen next year

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Like a phoenix rising from the ashes. That was the theme Tuesday morning at the groundbreaking of a popular Grayton Beach bar that burnt down this year.



On February 13th, The Red Bar was destroyed in an early morning fire. Eight months later, and a rebuild is in the works.



Bar owner, Oli Petit, says there is a lot to look forward to.



“Happy or good, there’s always changes around the corner and right now we’re entering the happy days and I’m looking forward to it, Petit said.



Petit plans on completely replicating the iconic bar–preserving its authentic feel, while also adding improvements.



“We’re following the architecture to the T. The only thing that will be improved is the bathroom. We’re expanding the mens and women’s but otherwise, you will have that same familiarity when you enter the restaurant,” Petit said.



Hundreds came out to celebrate the groundbreaking. All saying that The Red Bar was not just a bar, but a key part of their community.



“So we are very excited and very grateful and humbled by the community and their support and everybody coming out to be in the heat during this momentous occasion for us. She [The Red Bar] was the heartbeat of Grayton Beach,” said Rene Endres.



Petit also paid a special tribute by spreading ashes he collected the day his bar burned.



“For me especially it was more than a business and as I said I’m still grieving the place and it was a way for closure and to honor the place and from the ashes can the rebirth occur,” Petit said.



Petit hopes the bar will be back open by Memorial Day.