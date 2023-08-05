PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As the school year approaches, some take it as a chance to give back to the community.

One church is making sure its Panama City residents will be prepared come Aug. 10.

Right when the back-to-school bash started, the line was out the door.

The Presence House church pastor Sebastian Roland who is also an employee of Bay District Schools Knows just how important it is in giving back to the community.

Music was playing, food was being passed out, and kids were able to get new backpacks.

Pastor Roland was so happy with the success of today that he plans on doing a similar event come Christmas time.