The next step for the North Walton Tourist Development Tax Referendum

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB)– Residents living north of the Choctawhatchee Bay voted last week to extend the Tourist Development Tax from the south to the northern end of the county.

At the Walton County Commission meeting Tuesday the groundwork has been laid to put the north Walton Tourist Development Tax in order to start on March 1, 2021.

Jay Tusa the TDC Director said the Board of County Commission has approved to move forward with the timeline.

The next step is finalizing TDC council members to formulate an ordinance plan, and it will be presented at the December 10 Board of County Commission meeting.

“By statute, there are nine members of the Tourist Development Council and that will stay moving forward,” said Tusa. “That is not going to change, and there is only one TDC council per county, so that is not going to change. We will look to see if the board is interested in putting together a north Walton tourism committee to work in constant with the other committees that we have.”

Tusa said in order to fill the two TDC council positions, potential members have to be from Walton county and elected municipal officers from freeport DeFuniak or Paxton.

He said it will be up to the board on who from those locations they want to see fill the two positions.