The new COVID variant has been detected in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Although COVID-19 testing has gone down, the Walton County Health Department says the county positivity rate has gone up to 13.9% since Spring Break.

With three COVID-19 variants making their way around the United States, Walton County Health Department’s Health Officer Holly Holt said a few of those have been detected in recent rapid and PCR tests.

Holt said since those variants have been spotted in the county, it is important to keep up with CDC guidelines, which are washing your hands, wearing your mask and social distancing.

“We have had two in our county, so we know that it is spreading in our county, the variant cases,” Holt said. “When it comes to vaccinations, we are still vaccinating on Wednesday and Fridays at the Coastal Branch, and Thursdays are the fairgrounds, our larger pod.”

Holt said this Thursday they will be allowing walk-ins at their fairgrounds location, and to make an appointment, you can call the Walton County Health Department.

“We are continuing to test inside the health department, and we do have other partners that are continuing to test for COVID,” Holt said. “But we have been using our rapid testing, which we have been able to order. We started that a few weeks ago, and we were finally able to get all that.”

To learn more about how you can get a vaccine or a COVID-19 test, visit the Walton County Health Department website.