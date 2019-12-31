The most important local stories of 2019

PANAMA CITY, FL – OCTOBER 10: An American flag flies from a broken flag pole after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

As 2018 ended power had been restored to much of the Panhandle and most of the area’s cell towers and internet lines were finally restored. However, nearly every home in Panama City, Mexico Beach and much of Bay County suffered serious damages. Restaurants and other businesses never reopened and a large part of the population never returned after evacuating.

It was in this atmosphere that the residents, government employees, out of town volunteers and others got to work. If you lived here there was no mistaking what 2019 was going to be and if you lived through it you know what it was.

The year was a day to day struggle to get back to normal. These stories represent our failures, our victories and the tragic or joy-filled twists of fate that happened along the way.

10. Deadly Summer in PCB

Panama City Beach was undamaged by Hurricane Michael and by the summer of 2019 tourists were once again flocking to the area. Unfortunately, that once again led to several deadly incidents in the Gulf of Mexico. Panama City Beach Police and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office recorded a total of 12 drownings over the summer. The incident sparked a change in the city’s safety ordinance and a statewide campaign for new laws to help stop these incidents.

9. Michael Hunt charged in mass shooting

Michael Hunt was supposed to be in jail when he allegedly went on a shooting rampage that killed one person and left three others injured. Hunt was facing charges for aggravated assault with a firearm and sexual assault with a juvenile and was in a Panama City courtroom when word came down that a warrant had been issued for his arrest, according to court records obtained by News 13. However, the warrant had not yet reached the electronic court system and Hunt (who claimed the warrant really wasn’t for him) was allowed to wait inside the courtroom until the situation could be resolved. The courtroom was cleared at one point and Hunt left before he was rearrested.

Investigators were searching for him when the shooting took place. After the shooting Hunt called News 13 and claimed he wanted to turn himself in. He was arrested as he returned to Bay County.

8. Mexico Beach Police Department taken over

Despite an outcry from Mexico Beach residents, on his second try, Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey was able to secure the votes he needed to dissolve the Mexico Beach Police Department. From now on, instead of running their own department the city will pay the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to handle law enforcement duties. Cathey pointed to the success of a similar set up in Callaway as one of several reasons why the city should move in this direction. It certainly wasn’t a cost saving measure for the hurricane ravaged area.

It costs the taxpayers almost exactly the same to hire the Sheriff’s Office as it did to have their own department.

7. Despite Promises, Recovery Stalls in Congress

We were hurting, they were playing games.

Despite everyone seeming to agree that a disaster relief bill (which included relief for fires in California, hurricane damage in Puerto Rico and Hurricane Michael) was going to pass Congress disagreements between President Donald Trump, Majority House Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stalled the bill for months.

Trump did not want to send aid to Puerto Rico after officials there criticized him. Democrats would not let the bill pass without that aid. In May, Trump backed down and the bill began to make its way through House and the Senate.

Since the House had already approved the bill once Democrats tried to send it through again through a procedural maneuver after most of Congress has left town.

This move was blocked three times by three different Republicans; Chip Roy of Texas, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, and John Rose of Tennessee. They claimed they wanted the bill voted on by the House even though it had already been voted on by the House.

Locally, many residents were furious and called the group out for “a petty political stunt” when they should have been trying to help people in need.

6. Bristol Coach and wife killed by scoreboard

The tragedy of Hurricane Michael was not only the death and destruction it caused, but the other tragedies it left behind. In March of 2019 Liberty County High School baseball coach Corey Crum and his wife Shana were trying to repair the school’s scoreboard when they were electrocuted.

In the wake of those deaths the community rallied around Crum’s family and his students in hopes of helping them.

“These people died working for our young people,” said Assistant State Attorney Jack Campbell. “They were coaches, they were youth leaders and they were out there on their own time trying to make these young people better.”

5. Red Bar Destroyed in Fire

On February 13th, The Red Bar, an iconic restaurant and bar in Grayton Beach, was destroyed in an early morning fire.

The blaze took a historic icon but owner Oli Peti hopes to bring it back next year. The Red Bar celebrated a groundbreaking in October. The business hopes to be back by Memorial Day.

4. GKN Shuts Down

Years of promises finally fizzled in December when GKN Aerospace, an international manufacturing firm, shut down its Panama City Beach branch. The company was supposed to bring 170 high paying jobs to the area as part of an expansion into the southeast. In March of 2018 GKN was taken over in an $11 billion hostile bid by Melrose Industries. And that seemed to signal the end of GKN’s expansion.

Unlike the previous business disaster, Redpine, Bay County officials say they did not lose any money to GKN because the company never met the required employee hiring goals. Instead, the county will be getting a check for $264,008.78 for impact fees that were waived when the company’s West Bay facility was constructed.

3. Lynn Haven Investigation Yields Arrests

In November federal prosecutors finally dropped the hammer in Lynn Haven. Prosecutors said they uncovered a scheme by two companies and two city employees to bilk the city and, ultimately, federal taxpayers out of $5 million.

Former City Manager Mike White, Lynn Haven Community Services Director David Horton, Greenleaf Lawncare Owner Josh Anderson, Erosion Control Specialist Owner David Mitchelle White and Erosion Control Specialist employee Shannon Rodriguez were all charged with fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors say the group forged documents in order to illegally bill the city for Hurricane Michael related work that was never done.

The indictment also named several other individuals but no criminal charges have followed. The resolution of this case, with either a plea deal, a trial or more charges promises to be one of the biggest stories of 2020.

2. Tyndall Will be Rebuilt

In the weeks and months following Hurricane Michael, residents who depended on Tyndall Air Force Base as an economic engine that powered the Panhandle could not help but be deeply concerned about the future of the base. Despite assurances from congressional leaders and both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence funding for the $3 billion rebuild was called into question in 2019.

This was especially concerning when two Democrat lawmakers pondered about whether or not the base should be rebuilt at all given that climate change and another hurricane might knock it all down again.

As 2019 drew to a close all of the money needed to rebuild Tyndall was finally appropriated by Congress. The plans call for “the base of the future,” to rise up from the destruction and three F-35 Raptor squadrons and the MQ-9 Reaper drone squadron to be housed on the base.

Work has already begun but 2020 may be the first time locals get a good look at the future.

1. Hurricane Michael Recovery

There were a lot of important stories in 2019 and then there is the story. Hurricane Michael may not be the only story that matters but to those still trying to recover more than a year later it is one of the only stories worth telling.

It’s a broad story. The hurricane coupled with landlords who decided to raise their rents to exorbitant levels created a housing crisis that is also creating a business crisis. Many businesses that opened or tried to open in 2019 found that they could no longer find workers because the workers could not afford to live in Bay County on their proposed salaries.

Bay District school officials said they had to hire for the same teaching jobs more than once because new teachers would reject a job offer when they discovered how high the rents continue to be in the area. Other businesses were forced to close early or refrain from opening because employees could not be found.

Meanwhile, construction crews and out of town contractors treated the area like a boom town. Some of these were good people who did the work they said they would do at the price they quoted. Others were criminals who tried to scam people out of their money and did not do the repairs or did substandard work.

The same goes for the insurance companies who were supposed to help their customers. Some of them did. Some of them chose to deny claims and wait for legal battles.

The survivors received some vindication in April when the National Hurricane Center confirmed what we already knew, that Hurricane Michael was a Category 5 storm.

As the one year anniversary of the storm came. residents were still counting the costs in lost jobs, lost opportunities and lost lives. Some of those who survived the storm died months later either in construction-related accidents or from other issues, like stress or depression, created by the storm.

Hurricane Michael will most likely remain the most important story of the year when 2020 comes to a close. Hopefully, the story we tell then will be about how we have all overcome adversity together.