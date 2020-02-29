LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 10:00

The Lucky Puppy Parade celebrates local students’ accomplishment

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — By the 120th day of school first grade students at Patronis Elementary School should be able to count to 120, according to state standards.

The students with the elementary did more than that this year by raising over 120 donations for a local animal rescue mission called the Lucky Puppy Rescue.

Friday, they celebrated this achievement by dressing up as dalmatian dogs and participating in a parade with their teachers.

A parent with the school, Kiki Grant, explains this charitable cause has a more personal aspect for the Patronis family as well since a teacher there even adopted a puppy from the organization.

The teacher “adopted a puppy from this rescue mission so it is very significant to her and holds a very special place in her heart so we are all very excited to see what the children are going to bring today,” said Grant.

For various standards the students must meet, the school celebrates with different themes on different days throughout the school year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

ECP DISASTER DRILL

Thumbnail for the video titled "ECP DISASTER DRILL"

Lucky Puppy Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lucky Puppy Parade"

New indoor gun range

Thumbnail for the video titled "New indoor gun range"

Beach Ordinances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beach Ordinances"

Frank Brown Park Improvements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frank Brown Park Improvements"

Rep. Kurt Schrader on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Kurt Schrader on coronavirus"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.