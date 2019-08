The Latest: Energy emergency declared in Texas heat wave

Construction worker Dineose Vargas wipes his face at a construction site on the Duncan Canal in Kenner, La., Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Forecasters say most of the South, from Texas to parts of South Carolina, will be under heat advisories and warnings as temperatures will feel as high as 117 degrees. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the heat wave spreading across the U.S. South and Midwest (all times local):

Construction workers from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development work in the heat on a road grading project on Airline Highway in St. Rose, La., Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Forecasters say most of the South, from Texas to parts of South Carolina, will be under heat advisories and warnings as temperatures will feel as high as 117 degrees. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

4 p.m.

The operator of the electric grid that serves most of Texas has declared an energy conservation emergency as temperatures across much of the state approached or exceeded 100 degrees (38 Celsius).

The Energy Reliability Council of Texas appealed to all of the state’s consumers of electric power to limit and reduce their usage during the peak demand hours of 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday after reserve capacity fell below 2,300 megawatts.

No rotating power outages were immediately reported.

ERCOT suggests setting thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher, set pool pumps to shut off from 4 to 6 p.m., turn off and unplug nonessential lights and appliances, and avoid using large appliances such as ovens and washing machines during peak hours.

A megawatt is about enough electricity to power roughly 200 homes running air conditioners during hot weather.

___

Children splash in the new splash pad at Riverview Park in North Augusta, S.C., Monday, August 12, 2019.Hazardous heat is in the Augusta, Ga., area weather forecast. Forecasters say most of the South from Texas to parts of South Carolina will be under heat advisories and warnings as temperatures will feel as high as 117 degrees.(Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)

11:55 a.m.

The Dallas Zoo prepared for large crowds Tuesday during $1 admission day even as forecasters predicted triple-digit temperatures and issued a heat advisory.

Zoo spokeswoman Chelsey Norris says a typical summer weekday would attract 2,000 guests. Norris says a Dallas Zoo dollar admission day in July drew more than 30,000 visitors, with temperatures in the 90s.

Norris advised visitors Tuesday to be prepared for hot weather by using sunscreen and drinking lots of water.

Misting tents were set up throughout the Dallas Zoo to provide visitors with another way to cool down.

Norris says zoo personnel closely monitor the animals and move them to cooler indoor areas as needed.

She says elephants would be soaked with water cannons and offered frozen ice treats.

___

Kai Frazier and Chance Seawright, brothers visiting from Aiken, South Carolina, cool off while playing in the Fountain of Rings in Centennial Olympic Park, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Andrea Smith)

9 a.m.

Forecasters say most of the South — from Texas to parts of South Carolina — will be under heat advisories and warnings as temperatures will feel as high as 117 degrees (47 Celsius).

The most intense heat Tuesday is expected in Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Alabama; and in areas near Memphis, Tennessee.

The warnings come one day after the temperature and humidity combined for a Monday heat index of 121 degrees (49.4 Celsius) in Clarksdale, Mississippi. It was only a few degrees cooler in West Memphis, Arkansas.

In Alabama, the highest reported heat indexes Monday were 112 degrees (44.4 Celsius) in Florence, Tuscumbia and Gurley.

Forecasters say the heat index is what the temperature actually feels like.

A break from the heat is expected by Wednesday as a front pushes through.