The Judicial Nominating Commission releases list of applicants for vacant spot

The Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) released a final list of applicants for an open vacancy on the First District Court of Appeal following the resignation of James Judge Wolf.

Among the 11 applicants is local Bay County attorney, Autumn Miller.

The deadline to apply was 6:00 PM (EDT) on April 1, 2020.

The following individuals have applied for this judgeship:

Applicant County Title/Position Avalon, Victoria Polk Asst. State Atty Boeckman, Laura Duval Asst. Attorney General Duncan, James “Scott” Santa Rosa Circuit Judge Gowdy, Bryan Duval Law Firm Partner Long, Robert Leon Circuit Judge Manko, Andrew Leon Admin. Law Judge Miller, Autumn Bay Attorney

Perko, Gary Leon Law Firm Partner Perry, Donna Polk Public Defender Russell, Cristine Duval Law Firm Partner Urban, Mark Leon Asst. Attorney General

The JNC welcomes comments on the qualifications of any of the applicants. Those wishing to comment should do so in writing to Richard Doran, P. O. Box 391, Tallahassee, FL 32302 or by email to rdoran@ausley.com.

The members of the Judicial Nominating Commission include: Richard Doran, Benjamin Gibson, Adam Brandon, Christa Calamas, Christine Davis, Edward Fleming, Gary Hunter, Mohammad Jazil, and Peter Penrod.