The Judicial Nominating Commission releases list of applicants for vacant spot

by: Jessica Ayers

The Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) released a final list of applicants for an open vacancy on the First District Court of Appeal following the resignation of James Judge Wolf.

Among the 11 applicants is local Bay County attorney, Autumn Miller.

The deadline to apply was 6:00 PM (EDT) on April 1, 2020.

The following individuals have applied for this judgeship:

ApplicantCountyTitle/Position
Avalon, VictoriaPolkAsst. State Atty
Boeckman, LauraDuvalAsst. Attorney General
Duncan, James “Scott”Santa RosaCircuit Judge
Gowdy, BryanDuvalLaw Firm Partner
Long, RobertLeonCircuit Judge
Manko, AndrewLeonAdmin. Law Judge
Miller, AutumnBayAttorney
Perko, GaryLeonLaw Firm Partner
Perry, DonnaPolkPublic Defender
Russell, CristineDuvalLaw Firm Partner
Urban, MarkLeonAsst. Attorney General

The JNC welcomes comments on the qualifications of any of the applicants. Those wishing to comment should do so in writing to Richard Doran, P. O. Box 391, Tallahassee, FL 32302 or by email to rdoran@ausley.com.

The members of the Judicial Nominating Commission include: Richard Doran, Benjamin Gibson, Adam Brandon, Christa Calamas, Christine Davis, Edward Fleming, Gary Hunter, Mohammad Jazil, and Peter Penrod.

