The Humane Society of Bay County holds adoption event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Humane Society of Bay County brought four dogs to the 23rd St PetSmart Saturday for its monthly adoption event.

Brittany Lyerly with the Humane Society says they try to bring dogs who don’t have adoption applications already.

“It’s really exciting for me because whenever they come in, sometimes they’re not really in the best situations so I am glad that they are with us,” Lyerly said. “We are the only no-kill shelter in Bay County, so we do get in a lot of animals and I’m very happy to see them get adopted out.”

PetSmart events are same-day adoptions, and the Dickey family brought home Doggy after visiting PetSmart to pick up their other dog from the groomer.

“We saw Doggy there and knew he was perfect because we want a small dog for in-house for [our other dog] for [a] companion and [Doggy] would be perfect,” Sophia Dickey said. “I fell in love as soon as we saw him.”

Three other dogs from the event are still waiting for their forever homes.

Brandy, a 5-month-old bulldog mix

Cody, a 1-year-old retriever/lab mix.

Koda, a 5-year-old spaniel mix

The Humane Society’s next PetSmart event is scheduled for January 25. For more information and to see other adoptable dogs and cats, visit their website.