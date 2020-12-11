The hottest item this Christmas? The Tree

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the hottest items for Christmas this year can’t be found under the tree because it’s the trees themselves.

“We actually sold out of all of our Christmas trees in 10 days,” said Hank Hill, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Bay County.

The 31st Annual Bill H. Hasting Christmas Tree Lot was bare by December 4. The organization sold 1,012 trees and raised $30,0000 for local clubs.

“We have a great following and people I think, know that Christmas trees are the centerpiece in their home for Christmas as far as decorations go,” Hill said. “They provide a beautiful smelling Christmas tree and they support us every year.”

It isn’t just trees. Retailers across the country are reporting a huge increase in sales of Christmas decorations, including lights and signs.

“I think in part maybe people are wanting to get an early start on the Christmas cheer and the christmas feeling probably partly because of COVID,” Hill said. “So I do think that hastened people to the tree lot a little bit.”

A dark year made a little brighter one yard at a time.