The future of alcohol sales at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–With the Panama City Beach Sports Complex bringing in an influx of visitors and sporting events, the sports park and the Bay County Tourist Development Council are looking for ways to offer as many amenities as possible.

The TDC has decided to move forward with negotiating a contract with a third party vendor, B&B Beverage Management, to sell alcohol at the park.

The contract would be limited to packaged wine and beer, not offering the sales of mixed drinks.

The sports park says the sale of alcohol at sporting events would be at the discretion of those putting on the event, meaning alcohol wouldn’t necessarily be available at all events.

The TDC says their main priority is safety and alleviating liability.

“By having a third party vendor that is selling just packaged beer and wine, we’re able to minimize those liabilities for all concerns, and so that is something that is important as we move forward and making sure that we’re able to provide that amenity. So that’s a positive step forward,” said Dan Rowe, President of the TDC.

While the sale of alcohol at sporting events would not be a huge money maker, the TDC says it’s just another amenity that could be provided to improve the experience of visitors.

