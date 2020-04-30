The Florida Bar suspends local attorney

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
tallahassee_1561420874686.png

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Bar announced on Thursday, local attorney Robert Louis Thirston II, of Panama City Beach, has been suspended for two years, retroactive to October 6, 2019.

The Florida Bar, an extension of the Supreme Court, suspended Thirston for failing to maintain trust accounting records and procedures, combining funds, and then not responding to the Bar or a subpoena to provide trust accounting records to the Florida Bar.

He was also ordered to attend ethics school by a court order on March 26.

The Bar requires attorneys suspended for 91 days or longer to prove rehabilitation in order to regain their law licenses.

The Florida Bar disciplined 23 other Florida attorneys, disbarring three, revoking the license of two, reprimanding three, and suspending 15. See the full list here.

Thirston attended the Appalachian School of Law and was admitted to practice in 2008. His practice areas included criminal, guardianship, international taxation, labor and employment and tax law.

News 13 has reached out to Thirston for comment on the matter, he has not yet responded.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

13NOW | Bay County Commission reopens beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "13NOW | Bay County Commission reopens beaches"

Ms. John's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. John's Kindergarten Class"

PCB City Council votes to reopen beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "PCB City Council votes to reopen beaches"

Local veterinarian talks protecting household pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local veterinarian talks protecting household pets"
More Local News