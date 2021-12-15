The fight to keep a South Walton beach public

The shadows of Associated Press editor Pia Sarkar and her family are cast on the sand at Island Beach State Park in Berkeley Township, N.J., in November 2020. Since the start of the pandemic, Sarkar tried to play it safe, staying close to home, avoiding large gatherings, and limiting activities to the outdoors. Yet she and her kids still managed to get COVID. (AP Photo/Pia Sarkar)

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Walton County commissioners continued discussion on an $18-million land deal in order to keep a section of the beach public.

Back in October, commissioners voted to go under contract on the Eastern Lake parcel as many residents were concerned that private development was inevitable.

The land owner has since posed a counter offer stipulating that the county could pay $10-million in cash and the other eight-million would be considered charitable donation for tax purposes.

While some commissioners think the price is too high, some residents think the price is well worth it.

“What’s happened on 30A is atrocious and so many people out here, out there want to leave because of the traffic and the lack of available public beaches,” property owner Brian Greenwald said. “This is an opportunity for you guys to change it.”

The board of commissioners has until the end of the year to make a final decision and will hold another public hearing on the matter at the next meeting on December 28th.