The FDOT continues to work on several road projects in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–The Florida Department of Transportation has been busy improving Bay County’s roads and making driving easier for motorists.

In recent months, motorists across Bay County have adjusted to new traffic patterns as the 23rd Street flyover comes to fruition.

“It was the busiest intersection in Bay County and now with this flyover coming to completion we’re seeing a safer route, we’re seeing traffic run much more smoothly,” said Ian Satter, the spokesperson for FDOT District 3.

Satter says the flyover should be finished by this fall.

“The last thing we have to complete there is the access ramp basically from the Port and the college onto US 98,” said Satter.

After the ramp is completed, the FDOT will then move onto installing lighting on the perimeter of the flyover.

Up the road, another project is underway; the widening of Highway 390 from two to six lanes. This project is on track to be completed within the next few years.

“That segment there from Baldwin to Jenks is the first segment so that one will probably be next in the next year or two followed by other sections of 390,” said Satter.

Across town, the FDOT is working on a smaller scale flyover to be constructed at Tyndall Air Force Base. The project kicked off in the latter part of 2019.

“We’re moving utilities in that area as well before we can begin construction of that flyover which will help the base with their mission and then allow traffic to move swiftly,” Satter said.

Satter says the flyover in this location will be similar to the 23rd Street flyover but it will not have as many ramps.

“98 will flyover the roadway that crosses US 98 so the base personnel and equipment can move underneath the flyover while traffic on US 98 will be utilizing that,” said Satter.

The FDOT is also working on Highway 388 at the entrance of the Northwest Florida Beaches Airport.

“We continue to work on that segment near the airport, widening that roadway and realigning it from 2 to 4 lanes,” said Satter.

The FDOT says they are also still in the planning process for the widening of US 231 in the area commonly known as malfunction junction.