The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida prepares for Literacy Week

News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida is making sure children across the county are getting ready for Literacy Week. 

Literacy week is celebrated throughout the state of Florida and will kick off on January 27th. 

Literacy Week promotes schools and parents across the state to encourage students to read multiple books throughout the week. 

Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida Executive Director, Suzan Gage, says it is important that young students participate in this event. 

“Reading is the foundation,” Gage said. “You have to be able to read to learn and it is just a really wonderful way to colilist everyone around this idea.” 

Literacy Week kicks off January 27th and will last until January 31.

