The demand for swim lessons is higher than ever in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Signing your child up for swim lessons could make a difference if they are ever in a life or death situation.

In Panama City Beach, the demand for swim classes now is higher than ever. Parents across the country are realizing the importance of swimming training for their kids.

Lorraine Gilmore said any body of water can be dangerous if you don’t know how to swim.

“Swimming is important no matter where you live but especially in an area like this with so many bodies of water,” Gilmore said. “It’s important to know how to swim.”

Gilmore is a mother and a grandmother, she said all of her kids were signed up for swim lessons. Because knowing how to handle the water makes all the difference

“Mostly I worry about people respecting the danger of the water and understanding it,” Gilmore Education is important.”

Gilmore said her kids grew up to become lifeguards and swim instructors.

Marydale Moore, the Aquatics Manager at Frank Brown park said signing your kid up for swim lessons is one of the most important things you can do for their safety. She said it even decreases the chance of drowning by 88 percent for children between the ages of one and four.

Moore said this summer the demand for lessons is high in Panama City Beach because many parents are making it a top priority.

“There’s been a huge demand in our community,” Moore said. “Here and every other provider of swim lessons has really stayed booked all summer long.”

Moore said at the beginning of the summer they had a waitlist, even though that has gone down there is still a need.

“We are looking for instructors that have experience that love children, that are passionate about drowning prevention,” Moore said.

She said the kids are learning the skills they need to survive in what can be a dangerous situation.

“First priority is safety and teaching them how to survive on their own,” Moore said.

Moore said when teaching kids how to swim to always remember the ABC’s of water safety.

Adult supervision: stay at arm’s length of your child at all times

Barriers and flags: install barriers around pools and know the flag system for the gulf

Classes: complete formal swim lessons and know CPR

Moore says they offer swim lessons for people of all ages. A part of the class is survival training where they simulate drowning and learn how to handle the situation.