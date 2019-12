PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- If you see billowing smoke coming from forest areas over the next several months, officials say, 'don't be alarmed;' prescribed burn season has begun in areas of Bay County, like Conservation Park in Panama City Beach, this week.

"Every year we like to perform controlled burns throughout the park," said Lietenant Shawn Legleiter of Panama City Beach Fire Rescue. "We like to keep them on a three year rotation."