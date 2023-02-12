BAYVILLE, New Jersey (WMBB)— A tragic story causing outrage around the country, after a 14-year-old girl died by suicide following a video of her being beaten by classmates in her school hallway was posted online.

Adriana Kuch died just days later, and her father now demands justice and accountability.

A disturbing cellphone video was posted online showing the high school freshman being punched, kicked, and dragged by fellow classmates. Adriana’s father, Michael Kuch, said it was a tragic case of meaningless bullying.

“Getting hit with a water bottle didn’t hurt Adriana,” Kuch said. “What hurt her, was the embarrassment and humiliation, they just kept coming at her.”

He also said, if the incident had been taken more seriously by the school, things would have been much different.

The Ocean County prosecutor’s office said four students now face charges of aggravated assault and harassment.