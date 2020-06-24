The City of Panama City to hold consolidated town hall meeting

The City of Panama City is holding a series of virtual town halls earlier this month to discuss the continuous revitalization of Panama City.

This project is being done by The City of Panama City, Victor Dover and Dover, Kohl and Partners.

Community members from Glenwood, Melville and St Andrews gathered on a virtual meeting to share their visions for their city.

City Manager Mark McQueen says last week’s chareetes was just part one of a three step process.

“It is a three phase approach that we are using in the city,” said McQueen. “The month of June is all a virtual charette, the month of July will be online input and then in August we anticipate having an in person charrette process.”

Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. will be the consolidated charette where citizens will get to hear all the activities and information provided in last week’s meeting.

To sign up for this meeting visit The City of Panama City’s website.