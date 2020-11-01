The city of Panama City hosts first-ever Afro market

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– In the Glenwood area on Saturday afternoon, the city of Panama City and Minority P.C. teamed up to host the city’s first-ever Afro market.

The event was held on the corner of 14th MLK Boulevard, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.The event was aimed at giving black business owners the platform to sell their handmade goods.

A dozen vendors participated in the event selling anything from delicious cupcakes, soaps, jewelry, and candles. Alesia Rhodes, a member of the group Minority P.C. said their goal is to bring the Glenwood Community back to a place of prominence, and to do so, you have to shop local.

“To help you know how to recycle our dollars within the Glenwood Community we’re trying to revitalize this area so we want to bring more attention to this area of Panama City,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes said they do not have a set date for the next one, they hope to be able to host more in the near future and make the event a regular occurrence.