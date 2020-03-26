The City Of Mexico Beach Continues To Rebuild Post Hurricane Michael

Seventeen months post hurricane Michael and The City of Mexico Beach is rebuilding.

In this weeks Open For Biz, sponsored by GED Lawyers, News13’s Chris Marchand headed to Mexico Beach to see how the city is progressing as the recovery process continues.

Like the Phoenix rising from the ashes, so does Mexico Beach rise from the rubble.

Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey said, “People are excited about Mexico Beach I say this all the time we are not for everyone we are not trying to be for everyone but those that are here and wanted to get back here we just got a good mojo about us”.

It’s that mojo that is helping to lead the way as the city rebulds. Mayor Catheys ace hardware store is at the center of the city and is critical in the rebuilding process.

There might not be a hotel yet to stay in Mexico Beach, but eating establishments are beginning to pop up around town which gives locals and visitors a like a sense of normalcy. Which then, leads to a positive attitude about where the city is headed.

Cathey said, “Attitude will carry you along way when you’re in the condition we are in it is easy to get down it is easy to look at this and go my gosh how are we ever going to crawl out of this but when you get around the people that are positive it’s just inspirational to be that’s what helps me that’s what helps me be up here and they’re excited”.

