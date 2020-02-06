“The Brain Bus” visits Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the first time, a bus that travels the state connecting people with information and resources about Alzheimer’s and dementia made a stop in Bay County.

“The Brain Bus” visited the Bay County Public Library Thursday.

Rob Harris, program manager, says his goal is to raise awareness of the disease and share what the Alzheimer’s Association can do for them.

“It’s hard to explain the joy when you have someone that comes in and they don’t know where to turn, they didn’t know what to do and when they leave, they have the 24/7 helpline, I’ve given them suggestions on how to help them at home as a caregiver … I love it,” Harris said.

The bus is the only one of its size in the country and provides information like the warning signs of Alzheimer’s and what people can do to reduce their risk.

“If you have a brain, you’re at risk of developing Alzheimer’s and dementia, so you need to know what you can do to help reduce the risk, you need to know what to look for if you do start developing signs or if a loved one develops the signs,” Harris said.

The bus will stop in Lynn Haven Friday, February 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. It will be parked at the City of Lynn Haven Customer Service Center, located at 817 Ohio Ave.

For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association, click here.