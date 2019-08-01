The Boys and Girls Clubs of Bay County receives big gift

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County revealed a new van Wednesday afternoon to their club kids during a surprise celebration.

The van came from a partnership with Bridgestone, the owner, and operator of Firestone auto care stores. The club applied for a grant by pitching the idea for another vehicle and received a new 2019 Toyota Sienna.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County CEO, Hank Hill, says this is going to be one of their smaller vans that will help with smaller trips throughout the community.

“This van will help us take smaller group trips, especially with our teenagers, out into the community to do job shadowing and things like that, so it is really going to be an asset to the community and to The Boys & Girls Clubs,” said Hill.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County works with young people from economically and socially disadvantaged families.