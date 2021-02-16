The Beach Activities Ordinance has been finalized after months of discussion

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County has finalized their Beach Activities Ordinance after months of discussion.

Beach vending and red flag fines were major areas of concern. The board made adjustments to those items.

“And that’s sort of the definition of insanity, is keep doing the same thing and expect different results,” said District Five Commissioner Danny Glidewell.

That being one of the reasons the Walton County Board of Commissioners make Beach Activity Ordinance changes each year.

Beach vending and beach safety were among the biggest concerns.

“They voted on the fee and fine resolution, they voted on the manage vendor program, most of all of it was voted on,” said Code Director Tony Cornman.

When it comes to red flags, instead of a hundred dollar fine they decided to raise it.

“The violation for double red flags is $500 for the first offense and any subsequent offense,” said County Attorney Sidney Noyes.

Which left one commissioner wanting more.

“Somebody that refuses to get out of the water, $500 is not enough,” said District Two Commissioner Tony Anderson.

Anderson thinks it should not just be a fine, but a misdemeanor. However; after the board voted, that will not be the case this time around.

When it comes to beach vending, Commissioners decided on permitting beach vending at neighborhood beach accesses where there is 70 feet or less of public beach.

“For any areas that remain, they would either be covered by the managed vendor contract, or they would have the 50 feet provision,” said Noyes.

For Cornman, he already sees what is to come next.

“We’ve got to look at the land development code to see if we want to continue with that exemption of beach vending for the certificate of land use compliance,” said Cornman.

To see the updated Beach Activities Ordinance in full, you can visit the Walton County Board of Commissioner website.