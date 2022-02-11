PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Band Perry will be performing in Lynn Haven next week.

The band had a number one single on the country charts in 2010 with “If I Die Young” and two number-one singles in 2013 with “Better Dig Two” and “Done.”

Lori Allen with the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center talked about the concert and how it will benefit children served by Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center during News 13 at Midday.

The performance will be held at Mosley High School in Lynn Haven at their Gretchen Nelson Scott Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Feb 17. Tickets can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com. Upper level seats are $65 and lower seats tickets are $75.

Doors open at six and the show starts at seven. For more information visit www.brownpapertickets.com.