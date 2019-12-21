The Arc of the Bay receives $10,000 donation

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Christmas season is often referred to as the season of giving, and Friday was a day of giving and receiving at The Arc of the Bay, a nonprofit that provides support and opportunities for adults with disabilities.

Roussos Air Conditioning presented a $10,000 check to the organization. Roussos works with and sponsors them throughout the year, and owners Pat and Jill Boykin were able to attend The Arc’s Christmas party.

“Being here today is one of the highlights. It is just a testimony to their mission to help people who we don’t see every day and they get so much from it,” Pat Boykin said. “We are just so appreciative of [The Arc].”

Friday was also The Arc’s Christmas Party. Despite The Grinch making an appearance, the Christmas cheer continued as each client received gifts.

Boykin says the check will help The Arc with infrastructure and operations.

“It is just really important to us that their mission continues, and we believe in it so much that we decided to [give the check],” Boykin said.

The Arc of the Bay graduated its first ever group of culinary program graduates earlier this week. News 13’s Erika Orstad was there for the ceremony.