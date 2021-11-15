The “Angel Tree” returns to Walton County

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton Fire District is again partnering with Caring and Sharing for their annual Angel Tree.

The holiday donation program takes applications from less fortunate families throughout Walton County to have their child’s Christmas list fulfilled.

Those in a position to help those families out then pick a name, purchase the gifts, and drop them at the fire district’s headquarters.

South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez said they have 200 names this year and a lot have been picked.

He said they anticipate receiving more names so check back if you don’t see any up for grabs as it is not uncommon for them to see up to 300 names.

“A lot of these kids aren’t even from South Walton so there are no boundaries,” Sanchez said. “This is Christmas, it’s just people giving, it’s those that can give to people who don’t have so if you are looking to have some Christmas spirit to be part of then certainly come by and pick a name.”

If you would like to pick an angel, you have until December 3rd in order to give Caring and Sharing enough time to distribute the gifts.