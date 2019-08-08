The Air and Space Operations Center works to defend against air attacks

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — The 601st Air and Space Operations Center continues their air defense mission 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Their mission focuses on defending the United States from an air attack in support of the North Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and NORTHCOM.

“It is the most rewarding job that I’ve had in my 33 years in the Air Force,” said 601st AOC Commander Col. Michael Valle. “To think of the importance of what we do, to think of the magnitude of what we do, is very humbling.”

These airmen are always ready for the call to action.

“We defend our country during an air attack and we support our citizens in times of need,” Valle said.

There are different divisions under the Air Operations Center that help the unit to continue the Noble Eagle Mission.

One of those being the Air Mobility Division.

“We identify any of those requirements for air refueling, which are the tanker aircraft that supports fighters,” said 601st AOC Air Mobility Division Deputy Chief Steven Kozielecki. “As well as any airlift that is in support of the noble eagle mission and anything for NORTHCOM.”

Another being the 101st Air Communications squadron.

“We are that nervous center that supports everything and allows communication to happen,” said 101 ACOM Mission Defense team member Technical Sergeant Dylan Gooding.

Hurricane Michael hit Tyndall Air Force base hard, causing temporary relocation.

“A team of us were asked to go to a temporary relocation site and we took the mission for 72 days to Virginia,” said 601st AOC Training, Exercise and Standards Superintendent, Martha Dunning.

The Florida Guardsmen continued to serve post storm.

“We did rally together and we wanted to ensure that we didn’t skip a beat,” said Dunning.

