The 23rd St. flyover project is wrapping up

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The 23rd street flyover project, which started about three years ago with a budget of 68 million is wrapping up.

The majority of the construction on this project has been done at night to avoid further congestion.

There is one last bridge span they are expanding, which connects the port to eastbound US-98.

Ian Satter with the Florida Department of Transportation said many remember how congested 23rd street was before construction started on the project.

“Traffic on 23rd street does not have to stop to access US-98, and when the project is complete, we will have access from the port and gulf coast state college to be able to access eastbound us 98 as well, via that ramp bridge,” said Satter.

Satter said this might’ve been a long process, but it is worth the wait.

“So that is the final piece to this long puzzle, but we are getting closer to that finish line,” said Satter. “And at the end of the day, we are going to have a smoother intersection and more importantly a safer intersection for the community.”

Satter said all the changes made to 23rd street will be a great investment for the community and they can expect to see the project wrap up at the end of this year.