Texting while driving is now a primary offense

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — One hundred new laws went into effect on Monday in Florida, including one that allows police officers to pull citizens over for texting and driving.

“It’s important for drivers to realize that if they’re going to be driving, that’s the only thing they need to be doing,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Eddie Elmore.

Texting and driving used to be a secondary offense, meaning officers could only cite someone for texting at the wheel if they had pulled them over for another reason first, but not anymore.

“It’s a primary offense which means they can take action on that,” said Lt. Elmore. “You don’t have to be doing something else for us to have a primary traffic stop on you.”

Victims of texting and driving accidents, like Ash Hewett, are grateful for the crack-down.

“[A guy] was texting and driving and he hit us at 45 miles an hour,” said Hewett. “It’s not fair that that happened because someone doesn’t take driving seriously.”

“The consequences for texting while driving range from a $30 fine plus court costs, to $60 plus court costs and points on your license. Starting in October, drivers may not even pick up their phones in school or construction zones; they can only be used hands-free.

“Wait ’til you get where you’re going, then make your phone call,” said Lt. Elmore.

Officers are granting citizens a grace period to get used to the new law, issuing only warnings until January 1st, 2020. After that, behind the wheel, sending that text will get you a ticket.