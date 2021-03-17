Texas man drowns in Miramar Beach after attempting to save young boy

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 54-year-old Texas man is dead after Walton County Sheriff’s deputies said he tried to save a young boy in the water.

The incident happened behind a home on Beach Drive in Miramar Beach just before 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies said people at the beach pulled Timothy Browne from the water after he tried to save the boy in distress in the Gulf of Mexico.

The boy was able to make it back to shore, but Browne was found slumped over in the water.

Deputies said a nurse on scene did CPR and Browne was taken to the hospital where he later died.