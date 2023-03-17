PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are underway in Panama City.

The Irish pub House of Henry is throwing their annual block party in historic downtown.

The two-day event began Friday morning with kegs and eggs at 8 a.m.

Live music starts at noon and kids’ activities are being offered all day on both Friday and Saturday.

You can buy green beer from one of the various vendors lined up down Harrison Avenue. They’re only accepting cash for purchases.

House of Henry General Manager Drew Dirksen has played a role in orchestrating the St. Patty’s festivities since the event began three years ago.

“We’ve nearly doubled in attendance each year so this year we’re expecting about 8,000-10,000 people. And it’s just getting bigger and better,” Dirksen said. “Next year we’re going to close off more of Harrison I think so it’s going to be really exciting.”

Dirksen said they have plenty of coverage and this event will go on rain or shine.

There will be a pet costume contest on both days. Sign your pet up at House of Henry at 10 a.m. Later in the afternoon, there will also be a Shepherds pie eating and Irish whiskey hoisting competitions.

If you’re lucky, you will win a prize.