PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After almost a year of recovering from a tragic car crash that police tell us involved a drunk driver, News 13’s Tess Rowland celebrated her recovery by hosting a local food truck festival that raised money for Mother’s Against Drunk Driving on Saturday.

10 local food trucks participated in the event and 10 percent of all proceeds from each truck went to MADD.

MADD is an organization that supports local victims and provides resources to law enforcement to combat drunk driving locally.

Along with the food trucks, the event included a drunk goggle obstacle course and a rollover simulator.

“Today is a day to celebrate recovery and of course make sure this doesn’t happen to other people within Panama City its about making Panama City a safe place to live,” News 13’s Tess Rowland said.

Rowland also honored local law enforcement for their work in the community keeping drunk drivers off of the roads.

Rowland says she hopes the biggest takeaway from the day is to not drive impaired.

They raised over $4,000 dollars at Saturday’s event.