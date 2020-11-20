Terrance Britton found guilty of Attempted Second Degree Murder on a law enforcement officer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)—A Bay County man has been found guilty for Attempted Second Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer. Terrance Britton was arrested in December of 2017 after attempting to fire at a Springfield Police officer.

The trial began Wednesday where the jury heard from both the prosecution and defense, as well as multiple witnesses brought in by the prosecutors. On Thursday, the jury heard closing arguments. Britton did not testify in court. After 1.5 hours of deliberation, the jury came back with a guilty verdict.

While Britton was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of an Officer, they found him guilty of Attempted Second Degree Murder of an Officer. He was also found guilty of Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, Fleeing to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer with Lights & Sirens with High Speed or Reckless Driving, Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Injury, and Driving Under the Influence.

The case stems back to December of 2017. Springfield Police officer Jason Klingensmith said he and his trainee at the time were trying to pull over Britton for suspected DUI when he fled the scene.

During Wednesday’s testimony, they said Britton was driving 60 mph through a residential neighborhood. When the two officers finally got to him, they say he pulled out a pistol and pointed it at them, leading the officers to open fire.

After making contact with the defendant, they claim he attempted to maneuver his gun and fire under Officer Klingensmith’s vest. But he was not successful. This led Officer Klingensmith to fight for his life.

Britton will appear in court for sentencing in the future but a date has not been set yet. He’s facing a mandatory life sentence with no possibility of parole and up to 65 consecutive years.