Terminal and Ramp Expansion at ECP Airport

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. —-The airport is making strides when it comes to expanding and accommodating their growing population of tourists.



With numbers up 22% since last year, they are seeking approval from the FAA to begin their expansion.



At Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport they’ve seen significant growth in the past year, especially in the month of June. They plan to continue this growth by adding ramp expansion as well as terminal expansion.



Even after Hurricane Michael, ECP Airport has a stable amount of customers in and out of the airport.



Data has revealed the storm had no impact on traffic activity at the airport. The only change was the type of customer: instead of tourists, the number of workers flying in, increased.



There’s also a new taxiway, and a transient parking apron for large aircraft, on the way.



Executive Director of the Airport Parker Mcclellan, said they are looking to grow and be able to take in even more customers.



“We’ve got grants underway for several projects at the airport. One is a terminal expansion, which will take our two ramp loading gates, and make them into jet bridge gates. Adding about 7,000 square feet to the end of the building. there’s a project underway right now for the ramp expansion for that.” said Mcclellan.



ECP has maintained serving 21% of Florida’s total traveling population over the years. Their wait times have decreased and new technology is expected to be introduced in September.



“Our number one priority right now is the expansion of the terminal, to meet the ever changing demands of the passengers. So they haven’t given us the approval yet, but it’s been an ongoing process and we anticipate an approval probably sometime in September.” said Mcclellan.



The next meeting for the airport will take place on August 21st, at the terminal board room at 9 am.

