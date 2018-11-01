Tens of ECP Flights Affected in Hurricane Michael Aftermath

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - The housing crisis since Hurricane Michael didn't only affect locals looking for homes, but also our airport's ability to take in and send out flights.

Luckily, the airport itself sustained just minimal damage in the storm.

However, airport Executive Director Richard McConnell said tens of flights, especially those early in the morning and late at night, have been canceled or changed since Hurricane Michael three weeks ago.

He said that's because the airlines are struggling to find any overnight housing for their flight crews.

McConnell said the airlines have told him the moment they're available to house their crews, they'll be able to resume normal flight schedules.