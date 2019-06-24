Tennessee tourist drowns in the Gulf near Henderson Beach Park

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DESTIN, Fla.- With single red flags and double red flags flying in recent days, it's dangerous to swim in the Gulf.

There have been a number of water rescues stretching from Bay to Okaloosa County since Friday alone.

On Saturday, a tourist from Tennessee died after being pulled from the Gulf. The 46-year-old tourist drowned in the near Henderson Beach park in Destin.

He has been identified as Bhuvaneshwar Karunanithi of Ooltewah, Tennessee.

First responders were called to the scene shortly after noon.

His daughter told OCSO deputies they were in rough surf about thigh high when the victim's legs were swept out from under him.

He was later pulled unconscious from the water. Karunanithi was pronounced deceased at Destin Emergency Room.