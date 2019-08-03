Tennessee man arrested on burglary charges in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- A Tennessee man is behind bars after authorities said he committed a string of burglaries throughout the Panama City Beach area.

33-year-old Laricky Parker of Memphis, Tennessee allegedly broke into a number of vehicles, stealing debit and credit cards along with other items.

During the investigation, police said they tracked the use of those stolen cards and were able to identify Parker and his vehicle through store surveillance. Through the recordings, police were able to locate him and his vehicle and take Parker into custody.

He’s been charged with several counts of burglary to a vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit card.