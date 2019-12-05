Ten people arrested during ‘Operation Crushed Ice’

KINARD, Fla. (WMBB) — Ten people are behind bars in Calhoun County and nine of them facing charges of selling methamphetamine.

For the last six months, investigators say they have been buying controlled purchases of meth from multiple drug dealers in Kinard, an unincorporated area in Calhoun County.

According to deputies, during the arrest warrant execution, over 17 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia were located on three people.

While executing the drug warrants, investigators discovered Anthony Reddick had fled on foot from one of the houses where investigators were bringing suspects into custody..

K9 units were immediately deployed and successfully found him.

Reddick was taken into custody for an active violation of probation warrant from Liberty County.

Those arrested include: Brian Daniels, Angelia Kelsoe, Tammy Melton, Amy Jackson, Richard Lundgren, William Skipper, Stacy Boos, Christy Dawsey, and Frank Huber, all for sale of methamphetamine.

Anthony Reddick was arrested for violation of probation.