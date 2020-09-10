Telehealth services now offered at Vernon Middle School for students and staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The school district and the Northwest Florida Community Hospital are excited to implement an innovative telemedicine school health program.

YourDoc2 U program will be located on the Vernon Middle School campus.

By having this Telehealth service right on campus, allows for students and staff to utilize school nurses who will be able to consult directly with NFCH medical professionals.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Washington County schools,” said Michael Kozark the CEO of NFCH.

Telemedicine, also known as Telehealth, has been around even before COVID-19.

“Partnering with the schools during this time is essential because of potential exposure,” said Kozark.

Whether it is a common earache or a sore throat, it serves as a type of urgent care.

“So it makes it far more convenient for students and for parents,” said Joe Taylor, the Superintendent of Schools in Walton County.

With, YourDoc2 U nurses will consult with medical personnel at nearby hospitals while assisting patients and students.

“Access to be able to see someone from a distance and be able to take care of their needs, it is such a blessing,” said Kathy Verenes, the Director of Physician Practices at NCFH.

Verenes said with tools available, they can assist without a wait, and they have been able to see students already.

“And really changing the philosophy where everyone comes to us, well, let’s come to you,” said Kozark.

With this unique care system, Kozark said it is the wave of the future.

“I’m just proud of this,” said Taylor.

Students were sent home with consent forms explaining what Telehealth services are, and how they will be utilized on this school campus.

For more information about this program, you can visit the Vernon middle school website.