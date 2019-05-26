Teens volunteer time to honor fallen servicemen and women Video

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. -- Teens in Holmes County got a jump start to their Memorial Day and volunteered their time for service men and women.

On Saturday, the county teen court students pressure washed monuments at Ponce De Leon's Blue Creek Veterans Memorial Park.

Deputy Tim Howard was on hand with the teens.

Thanks to their time, the sheriff's office says the monuments are looking like new.