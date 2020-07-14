Teens arrested, charged in shooting, vehicle burglaries

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A group of teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection to a spate of vehicle burglaries that led to at least one shooting.

On Monday at about 4:47 a.m., the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to Collinfurst Square in Callaway in regards to a shooting. The victim, who had non-life-threatening injuries, told deputies he had confronted an individual he found burglarizing his vehicle, at which time a physical altercation ensued.

During the physical altercation, another suspect approached the victim and shot him, officials said. The suspects then fled the area.

A joint investigation that involved the sheriff’s office, Panama City Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of six teenagers.

Canom Williams, Jr., 14, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, grand theft auto and burglary of a conveyance.

Ronnie Lee Johnson, 16, is charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated battery with a firearm, principal to grand theft auto and burglary of a conveyance.

Justice King, 14, is charged with principal to grand theft auto and burglary of a conveyance.

Xavier Demarion Moore, 16, is charged with principal to grand theft auto and burglary of a conveyance and principal to burglary of a conveyance.

Marquis Bell, 15, is charged with burglary of a conveyance.

Steven Adams, 16, is charged with principal to grand theft auto and burglary of a conveyance.