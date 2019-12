OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the teen they were looking for regarding a Saturday shooting was located in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

OCSO was looking for Richard Grice, 16, who is accused of shooting Kelsey Siler, 22, of Panama City on December 28.

Grice was detained on an active warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

OCSO says the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.