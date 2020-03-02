Teen murderer seeks new sentence

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A teenager sentenced to life in prison more than 20 years ago may not spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Clifton Gilchrist

Rebecca Falcon was back in court Monday morning where the judge will hand down a new sentence. Falcon was 15-years-old when prosecutors say she and 18-year-old Cliffton Gilchrist murdered 25-year-old taxi driver Richard Phillips.

Both were found guilty and given life sentences but a change in law in 2012 made juveniles who are serving a life sentence for murder entitled to a re-sentencing.

Falcon is now 37.

Falcon’s father and grandfather testified Monday morning. We will have much more on this story later today.

