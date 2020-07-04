Teen girl in critical condition after being hit by car

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB) — Friday night, a 14-year-old girl was hit by a car on the 200 block of Stillwell Boulevard while trying to cross the street.

Security camera footage shows a group of five or six kids walking into, and briefly standing in, the travel lanes of Stillwell Boulevard, and the car in question traveling west at a normal speed with its headlights on.

The driver said they did not see the group before hitting 14-year-old Jada Sabio of Crestview, according to a news release.

Sabio was initially airlifted to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and later airlifted to a Pensacola area hospital where she is currently in critical condition.

The Crestview Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation.